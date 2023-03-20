Axon Enterprise (NYSE:AXON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise (NYSE:AXON – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON stock opened at $213.12 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $82.49 and a one year high of $226.00.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

