Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,072. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $10.72.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

