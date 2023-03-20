AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

NYSE AZZ opened at $38.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.16. AZZ has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The company has a market cap of $947.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 1.27.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). AZZ had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $373.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. AZZ’s revenue was up 176.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AZZ will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently -64.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in AZZ during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 659.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 563.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing and plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada.

