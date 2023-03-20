B. Riley Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE)

B. Riley Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,028,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094,849 shares during the period. FaZe accounts for 4.6% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned 15.21% of FaZe worth $20,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FaZe in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,401,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of FaZe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,225,000. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FaZe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $944,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of FaZe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $708,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of FaZe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FaZe stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.38. 288,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,666. FaZe Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86.

FaZe Holdings Inc operates lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture. The company produces content, designs merchandise and consumer products, and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for brands reaching approximately 500 million fans across social platforms. It delivers various entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights, and live streams of competitive gaming tournaments.

