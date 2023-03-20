Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) One Day Volume Reaches $10.08 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a market capitalization of $375.98 million and $10.08 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $339.94 or 0.01202321 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004568 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 113.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00009931 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $425.24 or 0.01504045 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00021264 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin is a token. It launched on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $11,263,418.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

