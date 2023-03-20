Bakkavor Group (OTC:BKKVF) Lifted to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Bakkavor Group (OTC:BKKVF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Bakkavor Group Price Performance

Shares of OTC BKKVF opened at $1.62 on Thursday. Bakkavor Group has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62.

Get Bakkavor Group alerts:

About Bakkavor Group

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.