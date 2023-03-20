Bakkavor Group (OTC:BKKVF) Lifted to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Bakkavor Group (OTC:BKKVF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Bakkavor Group Price Performance
Shares of OTC BKKVF opened at $1.62 on Thursday. Bakkavor Group has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62.
About Bakkavor Group
