Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) PT Lowered to $5.00 at TD Securities

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its price target dropped by TD Securities from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential downside of 0.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BLDP. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ballard Power Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.02. 2,681,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,715,601. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.62 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 182.86%. The business’s revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 202,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 114,480 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 35,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,803 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 617,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. 31.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

