Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Down to $2.27

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.27, but opened at $2.20. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 456 shares traded.

Banco Bradesco Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter.

Banco Bradesco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.0033 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,852.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 138,029 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 324.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 38,660 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at $56,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

