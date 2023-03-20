Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of BSBR stock opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $7.97.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0881 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.04. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,419,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,359 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 210,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 97,122 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 51,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking segments. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking services.

