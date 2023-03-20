Band Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $21.06 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Band Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.74 or 0.00006231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $215.64 million and $21.06 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000238 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000296 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.10 or 0.00353783 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,203.02 or 0.25714168 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 132,635,533 tokens and its circulating supply is 123,835,536 tokens. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a Secure, Scalable, Blockchain-Agnostic Decentralized Oracle platform that aggregates and connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts.Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. It provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate.Band Protocol aims to Ensure Interoperability between Smart Contracts and the Rest of the WorldOne of the biggest challenges for the any decentralized application is to have access to trusted data and services over the traditional Web 2.0. Band Protocol tries to tackle this problem by building a decentralized bridge to enable secure interoperabilities between smart contracts and the traditional web.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/band-protocol) (total supply)“

