Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Given New $55.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at DA Davidson from $76.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.67% from the company’s previous close.
BOH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance
NYSE BOH opened at $51.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $34.71 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.29.
Insider Transactions at Bank of Hawaii
In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,318,428.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,977,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,774,000 after purchasing an additional 49,163 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,698,000 after purchasing an additional 173,594 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,136,000 after purchasing an additional 174,889 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 978,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,925,000 after purchasing an additional 82,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bank of Hawaii Company Profile
Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of Hawaii (BOH)
- UBS Buys Failing Credit Suisse: Will It Cause a Fed Pause?
- Which Gold Stocks Can Help You Hedge Bank Exposure?
- Risk-Free Money Market vs. Bank Dividend Stock, Which is Better?
- The End of Coca Cola’s Compressed Margins
- Enphase Energy is Still a Buy for Long-Term Growth Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.