Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Given New $55.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at DA Davidson from $76.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.67% from the company’s previous close.

BOH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

NYSE BOH opened at $51.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $34.71 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.29.

Insider Transactions at Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $213.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.09 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,318,428.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,977,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,774,000 after purchasing an additional 49,163 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,698,000 after purchasing an additional 173,594 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,136,000 after purchasing an additional 174,889 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 978,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,925,000 after purchasing an additional 82,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.