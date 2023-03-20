Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Just Group (LON:JUST)

Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 135 ($1.65) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 65.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on JUST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Just Group from GBX 100 ($1.22) to GBX 115 ($1.40) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.07) price objective on shares of Just Group in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.46) price objective on shares of Just Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.10) price target on shares of Just Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 129.29 ($1.58).

Shares of LON JUST traded up GBX 1.85 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 81.65 ($1.00). 646,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,036. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 84.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 75.02. The stock has a market cap of £849.16 million, a P/E ratio of -387.38, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06. Just Group has a one year low of GBX 53.20 ($0.65) and a one year high of GBX 98.80 ($1.20).

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

