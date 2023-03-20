Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on April 3rd

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGHGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Down 1.6 %

BGH stock opened at $12.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average of $13.08. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $15.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund news, CEO Michael Freno sold 4,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $62,210.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGH. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 89,063 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Dividend History for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH)

