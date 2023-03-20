Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on April 3rd

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd.
BGH stock opened at $12.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average of $13.08. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $15.84.
In other Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund news, CEO Michael Freno sold 4,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $62,210.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.
