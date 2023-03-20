Barrington Research Cuts Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR) Price Target to $8.00

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barrington Research from $10.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 325.53% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stephens cut Lifecore Biomedical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Lifecore Biomedical Trading Up 12.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LFCR opened at $1.88 on Monday. Lifecore Biomedical has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $55.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Lifecore Biomedical Company Profile

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Others. The Lifecore segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide that is widely distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans.

