Beacon Capital Management Inc. Has $46.87 Million Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 1,261.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,664 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up 1.7% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned 0.70% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $46,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 435.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 535,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,541,000 after acquiring an additional 435,620 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 484,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,805,000 after acquiring an additional 42,837 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,723,000 after acquiring an additional 61,438 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,028,000 after acquiring an additional 63,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,100,000 after acquiring an additional 21,079 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.60. 19,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,649. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.07. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $170.83 and a 12 month high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

