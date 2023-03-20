Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Upgraded to “Neutral” by BNP Paribas

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Beauty Health from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Beauty Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beauty Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Beauty Health Price Performance

NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $11.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a current ratio of 10.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.83 and a beta of 1.16. Beauty Health has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $19.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beauty Health

About Beauty Health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $723,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.