Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises about 4.0% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Avity Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $39,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 1.0 %

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.89.

BDX stock opened at $235.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.55 and a 200-day moving average of $241.58. The company has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.53. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $277.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

See Also

