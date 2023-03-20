BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Sees Large Volume Increase

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 336,164 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 619,769 shares.The stock last traded at $7.50 and had previously closed at $7.52.
BELLUS Health Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 26,118 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.
BELLUS Health Company Profile
BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
