Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of BHE stock opened at $22.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.21. Benchmark Electronics has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $777.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average is $26.67.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $750.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 34.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,052,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,562,000 after purchasing an additional 216,934 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,074,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,961,000 after purchasing an additional 173,727 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,955,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,883,000 after purchasing an additional 38,953 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 834,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,261,000 after purchasing an additional 444,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

(Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia, and Europe. The firm offers services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers, and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.