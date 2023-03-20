Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Parsons (NYSE:PSN)

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PSN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Parsons from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Parsons to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Parsons in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Parsons Stock Performance

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $40.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.53. Parsons has a one year low of $34.46 and a one year high of $50.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Parsons had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Research analysts expect that Parsons will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corp. engages in the provision of engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. It delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

Featured Articles

