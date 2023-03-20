Bend DAO Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $166.53 Million (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 20th. Bend DAO has a market capitalization of $166.53 million and approximately $685,302.03 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO was first traded on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

