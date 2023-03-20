Bennicas & Associates Inc. Invests $221,000 in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,850 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 355.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOLD shares. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.9 %

Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.29. 7,261,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,187,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.57. The company has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 75.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

