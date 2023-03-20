Berenberg Bank Raises Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Price Target to GBX 85

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 80 ($0.98) to GBX 85 ($1.04) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BREE. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 92 ($1.12) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 80.67 ($0.98).

Breedon Group Stock Performance

Shares of BREE traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 72.50 ($0.88). 5,103,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,142,189. Breedon Group has a 1-year low of GBX 48.70 ($0.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 86.40 ($1.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,028.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 69.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 61.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Breedon Group

In other news, insider Carol Hui acquired 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of £14,200 ($17,306.52). Also, insider Clive Watson acquired 29,875 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £22,705 ($27,672.15). Insiders own 10.38% of the company's stock.

(Get Rating)

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

Read More

