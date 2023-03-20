Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Helios Towers (LON:HTWS)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Helios Towers (LON:HTWS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 170 ($2.07) price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on Helios Towers from GBX 144 ($1.76) to GBX 150 ($1.83) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

HTWS stock opened at GBX 105.60 ($1.29) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 110.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 112.36. The company has a market cap of £1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -555.79 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,646.25, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.43. Helios Towers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 96.95 ($1.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 148.20 ($1.81).

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

