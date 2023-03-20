Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $54.37 on Thursday. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $44.52 and a 52-week high of $66.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.97 and a 200 day moving average of $56.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $2,324,706.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,243.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

