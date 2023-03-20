Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Best Buy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Best Buy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Best Buy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Best Buy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BBY opened at $76.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $103.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.21.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,161,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,657,087,000 after buying an additional 131,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Best Buy by 12.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $664,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,374 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Best Buy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,476,302 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $599,675,000 after purchasing an additional 530,795 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,524,178 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $362,884,000 after purchasing an additional 449,408 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Best Buy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $244,119,000 after purchasing an additional 72,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

