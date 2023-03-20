Biglari (NYSE:BH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Biglari Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE BH opened at $171.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $389.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.81. Biglari has a 1 year low of $113.76 and a 1 year high of $184.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biglari

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biglari by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biglari by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Biglari by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Biglari by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Biglari by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

Featured Articles

