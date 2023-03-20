BILL (NYSE:BILL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BILL. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.29.
BILL Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $73.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 1.99. BILL has a 12 month low of $68.30 and a 12 month high of $244.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.97.
Insider Transactions at BILL
In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,342.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,303 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in BILL by 60.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in BILL by 25.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in BILL by 0.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in BILL by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BILL by 0.5% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.
BILL Company Profile
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
