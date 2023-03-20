BinaryX (BNX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $374.82 Million

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 20th. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BinaryX token can currently be bought for $77.31 or 0.00272966 BTC on popular exchanges. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $374.82 million and approximately $62,487.20 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001430 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000240 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.39 or 0.00355971 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,297.01 or 0.25873249 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000056 BTC.
BinaryX Token Profile
BinaryX’s genesis date was May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,214,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,847,947 tokens. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro?cmc. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.
BinaryX Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.
