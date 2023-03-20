Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Lowered to C$11.00 at National Bankshares

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BIR. Stifel Firstegy restated a buy rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Birchcliff Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. CIBC reduced their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.81.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

BIR opened at C$7.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The company has a market cap of C$2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.27. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of C$6.86 and a 12-month high of C$12.48.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

About Birchcliff Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.47%.

(Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.