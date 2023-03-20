Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) CEO Shane Torchiana Purchases 200,000 Shares

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) CEO Shane Torchiana acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.13 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,769,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,036.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bird Global Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of BRDS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.11. 6,715,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,133. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28. Bird Global Inc has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $2.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bird Global by 234.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,008,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 6,318,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bird Global by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,819,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 161,051 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Bird Global by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 2,580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bird Global by 17.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 338,299 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Bird Global by 448.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,359,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

About Bird Global

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

