Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and $213.42 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $131.97 or 0.00468976 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,140.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00128284 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00030909 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000666 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Profile
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,342,181 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.
