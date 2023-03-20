Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and $213.42 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $131.97 or 0.00468976 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,140.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00128284 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00030909 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,342,181 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2017 as a result of a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size (8 MB) than Bitcoin (1 MB) and a different transaction ordering method called “canonical transaction ordering” (CTOR). BCH is used as a means of exchange and a store of value and is accepted by merchants and businesses around the world. It was created by a group of individuals and companies led by the open-source software project “Bitcoin ABC” and supported by a large community of users and developers.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.

