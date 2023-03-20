Bitcoin Gold Market Capitalization Hits $290.29 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $290.29 million and approximately $11.14 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $16.57 or 0.00059382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00128488 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00038140 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001642 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

