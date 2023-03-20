Bitcoin Trading 26.7% Higher This Week (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 19th. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $541.72 billion and approximately $37.99 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $28,035.76 on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.16 or 0.00485675 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00132472 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00032658 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000625 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,322,368 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.
