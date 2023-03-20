Bitcoin Trading 26.7% Higher This Week (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 19th. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $541.72 billion and approximately $37.99 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $28,035.76 on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.16 or 0.00485675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00132472 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00032658 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000625 BTC.

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,322,368 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

