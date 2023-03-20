BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) is Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s 9th Largest Position

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 2.1% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $740.92.
BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.
