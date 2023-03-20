BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’ (BTA) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 275 ($3.35) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.71) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.80) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 190 ($2.32) to GBX 160 ($1.95) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Numis Securities reissued a reduce rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.40) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 185 ($2.25) to GBX 130 ($1.58) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 191.43 ($2.33).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

