BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’ (BTA) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 275 ($3.35) price target on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.71) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.80) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 190 ($2.32) to GBX 160 ($1.95) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Numis Securities reissued a reduce rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.40) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 185 ($2.25) to GBX 130 ($1.58) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 191.43 ($2.33).
