BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,455 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 481,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 41,695 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,420 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $13.49.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Cuts Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.