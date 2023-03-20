BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,170,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,112 shares during the quarter. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III makes up 0.8% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $13,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter valued at $66,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock opened at $11.01 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $12.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0405 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

