BMO Capital Markets Trims Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Target Price to C$11.00

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT stock remained flat at $7.12 during trading hours on Monday. 28 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.25. Nexus Industrial REIT has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $11.10.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

