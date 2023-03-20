Bobcoin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.66 Million (BOBC)

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Bobcoin has a market cap of $6.66 million and $2,163.99 worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bobcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001458 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bobcoin has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bobcoin

Bobcoin’s launch date was February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,281,784 tokens. The official message board for Bobcoin is medium.com/@bobeco. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bobcoin is bob.eco.

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.

Embedding social impact into the heart of business. Employment creation is Bob’s main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto: Access equals opportunity.”

Bobcoin Token Trading

