Boeing (NYSE:BA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northcoast Research

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Boeing from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $225.13.

Boeing stock opened at $201.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25, a PEG ratio of 68.30 and a beta of 1.43. Boeing has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.15.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($7.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co raised its position in Boeing by 2.7% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,108,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,565 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Boeing by 18.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,840,881,000 after purchasing an additional 250,697 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

