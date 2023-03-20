Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Raised to “Outperform” at Handelsbanken

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Handelsbanken from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BDNNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 355 to SEK 390 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 370 to SEK 380 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Boliden AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BDNNY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.67. 8,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,102. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.68. Boliden AB has a one year low of $55.19 and a one year high of $108.20.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB engages in the exploration, mining, smelting, and recycling of metals. It operates through the Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines segments. The Business Area Smelters segment consists of Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters, the Ronnskar and Harjavalta copper smelters, and the Bergsoe lead smelter; and is involved in trade of smelters’ products.

