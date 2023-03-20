Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Booking by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 109,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,133,000 after purchasing an additional 17,977 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in Booking by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 2,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 278.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,278,014 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,675.16.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,440.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,432.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,083.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,630.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.83 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

