Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boston Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boston Properties to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.39.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Stock Down 4.5 %

NYSE:BXP opened at $51.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.08. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $50.18 and a 52-week high of $133.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Lustig bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.92 per share, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $529,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 83.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Properties

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.