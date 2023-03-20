Bradley Ferguson Sells 19,437 Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) insider Bradley Ferguson sold 19,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $216,333.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 478,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,324,580.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bradley Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, Bradley Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Bradley Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $131,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.90. 246,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,845. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.70. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 4.78.

SkyWater Technology ( NASDAQ:SKYT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 88.83%. The business had revenue of $65.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.60 million. Analysts predict that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 26.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SkyWater Technology by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

