BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.08.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRCC. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of BRC from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on BRC from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of BRC in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on BRC from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

In related news, CFO Gregory James Iverson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $401,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382,806.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engaged Capital LLC lifted its stake in BRC by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 13,351,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,577,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BRC by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,808 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BRC by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after acquiring an additional 26,227 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in BRC by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,696,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,110,000 after acquiring an additional 42,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BRC during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,131,000. 12.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRCC opened at $5.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. BRC has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.82.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

