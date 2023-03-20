BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.08.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRCC. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of BRC from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on BRC from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of BRC in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on BRC from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.
Insider Activity at BRC
In related news, CFO Gregory James Iverson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $401,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382,806.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
BRC Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BRCC opened at $5.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. BRC has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.82.
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
