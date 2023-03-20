Brian Yee Acquires 573,374 Shares of Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) Director Brian Yee purchased 573,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,163,949.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,565,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,594.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Yee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 10th, Brian Yee bought 992,436 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,620,031.04.

Wag! Group Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of Wag! Group stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.89. 135,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,567. Wag! Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wag! Group

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Wag! Group from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Wag! Group in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PET. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,302,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wag! Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,251,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the third quarter worth $9,560,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wag! Group during the third quarter valued at $5,353,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wag! Group in the third quarter valued at about $845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services.

