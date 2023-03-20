Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock opened at $66.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.95.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

