Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $674.17.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $630.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $597.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $536.31. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $645.31. The firm has a market cap of $263.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom will post 38.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,709,332,000 after purchasing an additional 190,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,151,931,000 after acquiring an additional 195,918 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,617,879,000 after acquiring an additional 513,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after acquiring an additional 651,014 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909,437 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.