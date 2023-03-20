Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE BR opened at $135.16 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $183.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Stories

